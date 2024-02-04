“My Pr*ck No Dey Rise” – Charly Boy Speaks On Why He No Longer Enjoys Being Around Women

Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, also referred to as Area Fada or Charly Boy, has explained why he no longer enjoys being around women.

In an episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the legendary singer disclosed that he used to prefer ladies, particularly those with full breasts and derrieres.

Unfortunately, things have changed, and he is no longer interested in women because his manhood cannot rise.

In his words,

“Before I dey like women. I dey like nyash, correct nyash. I dey like factory-fitted nyash, boobie and everything. That was why I married that model, now my prick no dey rise.”.

See some comments…

Ego Umez wrote, “Prostrate na your mate?

Der Bhy wrote, “Why e no dey rise?”.

Adaeze wrote, “A pure definition of nothing lasts forever

Oga Steer wrote, “This is bad ooo

