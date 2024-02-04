Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob Passes On At 82

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in a hospital in Windhoek, according to a statement from the presidential office.

Geingob died on Sunday, aged 82.

Last month, Geingob who was in the midst of his second term as President disclosed that he was undergoing cancer treatment.

The statement released by Namibia Presidency handle on X, signed by acting president Nangolo Mbumba, reads in part,

“It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today.

“At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children,”.

In January, after a normal check-up, a biopsy had shown “cancerous cells,” according to what Geingob’s office stated at the time.

Geingob, who was elected president for the first time in 2014, served as Namibia’s third and longest-serving prime minister.

He had brain surgery in 2013 and an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa last year.

He had been receiving care at Windhoek’s Lady Pohamba Hospital until his passing.

“The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house,” said Mbumba.