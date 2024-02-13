Nigeria Development and Finance Forum 2024 Conference to hold in May

High-level meeting to spotlight President Tinubu’s economic and social welfare transformation agenda

Lagos, 13 February 2024 – The Nigeria Development and Finance Forum (NDFF) 2024 Conference, a high-level gathering of public, private, social, and international sector leaders, will hold on the 8th and 9th of May 2024 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, a statement by the organiser, Financial Nigeria International Limited, has revealed.

Themed “The Road to Economic and Social Welfare Transformation,” NDFF 2024 Conference aims to provide a strong backing for a holistic and transformative reform agenda for the Nigerian economy. The conference will feature plenary sessions on Day 1, focusing attention on the three main areas the Federal Government aims to deliver impacts, viz., fiscal policy, monetary policy, and social welfare. Special briefings and industry-focused sessions will hold on Day 2.

According to Jide Akintunde, CEO of Financial Nigeria and Convener of NDFF, “Over the past months, the new government has embarked on market reforms, which many stakeholders have canvassed for in the last few years to catalyse long-term economic growth and stability. In the short term, however, the introduction of market reforms has resulted in economic difficulties for many Nigerians.” Notwithstanding, Mr. Akintunde noted: “This policy pivot can help put the economy on the path of long-term stability, sustainable growth, and transformation. But there is an urgent need for adequate clarity and complementary policies to bolster investor and market confidence, and provide much-needed comfort for the citizens.”

Akintunde also added: “NDFF 2024 Conference will provide actionable insights on how to navigate this road to transformation. The conference is strategically timed to hold close to the first anniversary of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, providing a major platform for support of the government and a structured interface with industry leaders, civil society leaders, academics, and leaders of international institutions. The overarching aim of the conference is to provide clarity on how Nigeria and Nigerians will transition from the current acute economic, market, and social welfare stress to stability, growth, and progress.”

As indicated in the statement by Financial Nigeria, some of the topics for keynote presentations and panel discussions slated for Conference Day One include The Road to Economic and Social Welfare Transformation; Macroeconomic and Financial Stability: Communicating the Outlook; Revitalising Industries and Markets; and Transforming Nigeria’s Population Health: Crowding in Policy, Market, and Social Actions. For Conference Day Two, the Planning Group for NDFF 2024 Conference is working with stakeholders and sponsors to host special sessions on the Green Economy and the Blue Economy, as well as showcase the reform agenda and investment opportunities in at least two states of the Federation.

The line-up of keynote speakers and high-level panellists for the conference includes eminent Nigerians from the public, private, and social sectors. Also expected to speak at the event is a world-renowned economist from the United States, to be announced soon, to provide global perspectives to the discussions.

The website for the conference is www.ndffconference.com, where information on confirmed speakers, partners, and sponsors will be updated. On the site is also information on registration and sponsorship for the event.

Originally conceived to provide briefings to international investors, the global policy community, and Nigerians in diaspora on the Nigerian policy and investment climate and opportunities, the NDFF Conference is holding in Nigeria in 2024, and in the coming years, to address domestic policy issues and attract international participation in Nigeria. Past editions of the conference have successfully held in London, New York, and Washington DC.