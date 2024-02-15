Nigeria Rises To 3rd In Africa In Latest FIFA Ranking After Winning Silver In AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are currently rated as Africa’s third-best squad after the recently concluded AFCON.

The Federation of International Football (FIFA) released a new ranking on February 15 and Nigeria is now ranked 28th in the world.

Overall best team in Africa is still Morocco, followed by Senegal and Nigeria.

Ivory Coast, which won the AFCON, finished fifth in Africa, behind Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Nigeria’s ranking of 28th in the international football table represents a 14-place jump from 42nd prior to the AFCON.

Nigeria currently has 1522.26 points, up from 1474.44 in the previous FIFA rankings.

France, Belgium, England, Argentina, and Brazil are the top five teams overall.

Soar Super Eagles posted about the new rating on its Instagram page, which elicited a lot of emotions.

The post was captioned,

“The Super Eagles have moved up 14 places to 28th position on the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Now ranked 3rd in Africa.”

READ MORE: Nkechi Blessing Marks 35th Birthday In Breathtaking Valentine-Themed Photos

See some reactions to the post,

@shedrachTobi said: “The best national team in the world.”

@dray4lyf_ “This is the way to go. Higher! Higher!! Even tho I’m still pained we didn’t win AFCON, I am still proud of the team. No one gave them a chance before the competition.”

kristinalbert91 commented: “Congratulations. Can they start building towards 2025 AFCON?”

@emini_truth31 said: “Best I’ve seen in recent years. Let’s go!”

SEE POST: