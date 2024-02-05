Nigerian Construction Workers Embark On Three-Day Warning Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Over the non-implementation of wage awards by employers, construction workers in Nigeria, have embarked on a three-day warning strike starting February 5.

The workers are represented by the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) and the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA).

The joint statement, issued and signed by NUCECFWW General Secretary Ibrahim Walama and CCESSA Acting General Secretary Tony Egbule, revealed that the strike request was a result of the employers refusal to discuss the implementation of the wage award agreed upon between the Federal Government and organized labour.

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of a provisional N35,000 wage increment for treasury-paid workers for six months to alleviate the impact of petrol subsidy removal, the construction workers expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of dialogue regarding the wage award.

“The joint NEC of both unions has directed all members of the NUCECFWW and CCESSA to proceed on a three-day warning strike, starting from February 5, 2024, in the first instance, to press home our demand,” the statement read partly.