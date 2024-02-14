Nigerian Lady Wows Many As She Pays For An Entire Billboard To Wish Husband ‘Happy Valentines Day”

Motun, a Nigerian woman, has set an example by honouring her spouse with a sizable billboard on Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Day billboard was visible to all passers-by along Maryland’s main route Lagos state.

The woman, her spouse, and their child were shown in a picture on the billboard.

As she expressed her gratitude to her husband, she also complimented him for being the best in their marriage and with their child. She thanked him for giving them the nicest things in life.

The inscription on the billboard reads: “Thank you for being the best husband and daddy. Thank you for giving us the best life has to offer. We would choose you in this life and next. Always and forever”.

The proud husband with the username @UnclePamilerin took to his Twitter page to share the photo of the billboard and captioned his posts, “Her turn to do billboard 🥰”.

The post has since garnered reactions from social media users…

READ MORE: Mr Macaroni Criticises Davido For Allowing His Aide Assault Two Fans Who Wanted To Make Video With Singer (Video)

See some comments below…

SEE POST: