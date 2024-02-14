Nigerians Are Deep Into Multi-Dimensional Poverty, APC Clueless – PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, lamented the deplorable state of the nation.

While stating that the hardship in the country has become unbearable, the BoT furthered that it is disturbing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has no coherent policy, measures and steps to get the nation out of the problem.

The PDP BoT, regarded as the conscience of the Party, made their position known after its 76th meeting in Abuja which assessed the state of affairs of the country and the Party.

The meeting was presided by PDP BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the BoT expressed “deep concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life-enhancing commodities and alarming food scarcity in the country occasioned by the ill-implemented policies of the APC administration and which are already causing restiveness and agitations in various parts of the country.

“The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laidback attitude of the APC administration to issues of security, especially in the last nine months.

“The BoT is appalled by the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of Naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar, incessant increase in the pump price of fuel which now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“These have attendant negative consequences as evident in the nearly 30% inflation rate, 41% unemployment rate and alarming 46% poverty rate where up to 130 million citizens have sunk deeper into multi-dimensional poverty in the last nine months.”

The BoT furthered that there are “no concrete and coherent policy, measures and steps by the APC administration to address these existential threats which have put the country in a precarious situation.

“Mr. President should immediately address the issues of corruption in his administration, worsening insecurity in the country, continuous fall in the value of the Naira, high fuel price, unbearable food scarcity and unemployment in the country.”

Despite the challenges, it noted that the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined in its commitment to working for the wellbeing of Nigerians and defending their interest at all times.

“In this regard, the BoT as the Conscience of the Party charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP across the country to remain united and focused as the Party further repositions for the task ahead.

“In the bid to further strengthen itself, the BoT has confirmed His Excellency, Senator Adolphus Wabara as its Chairman and His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as Secretary in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”