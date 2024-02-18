Nigerians Must Pray Without Ceasing In This Time Of Economic Hardship – SGF, Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, urged Nigerians not to give up on prayers despite the current economic hardship facing the nation.

Akume disclosed that the present challenges are only temporary and towards a better future for the country as a whole.

Speaking on Sunday at the plenary of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja, Akume pointed out that the current period of lent is a time to seek the face of God for the progress and peace of Nigeria.

He said: “The season of Lent is an apt time to host this critical meeting as it is a period of profound reflection, prayer, fasting, and charitable giving which coincides with a challenging period of economic hardship in our nation.

“We are working to reverse as mentioned above while bold economic reforms have been undertaken by this administration, resulting in short-term hardships, they are borne out of a deep-seated commitment to Nigeria’s long-term prosperity and stability.

“This administration inherited a daunting economic landscape, necessitating decisive action to alter our nation’s downward trajectory.

“With unwavering dedication, we are striving towards a prosperous, healthy, and globally competitive Nigeria. Given the critical situation, now more than ever before, we must remain steadfast, renewing our faith in God’s provision and protection.

“Amidst adversity, we must remain resolute, renewing our faith in God’s providence and walking in love as we support one another.

“Although the economic hardship and security challenges may seem daunting, let us continue to encourage one another in the Lord and pray without ceasing.”