Nigerians To Experience More Days Of Extreme Heat — NiMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has stated that the current heat wave in the country will last for some time.

In its weather and climate report, which was published on its official X page on Wednesday, NiMET made this information public.

The organisation also discussed the effects of the weather and gave advice to the public on how to handle the circumstance in the post.

“Air Temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days,” NiMET said.

“IMPLICATIONS:

Dehydration: This could also cause fainting; chicken pox disease, measles, heat rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; Heat-related illnesses; Respiratory Issues; and increased vulnerability to chronic conditions.

“ADVISORIES:

Adequate fluid intake. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.

Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm).”

