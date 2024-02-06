Nigeria’s Economy In A Better Place Than It Was Before Tinubu Assumed Office – Wale Edun

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria, on Tuesday, posited that Nigeria is currently better than it was when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office last year.

Speaking before the House of Representatives, Edun said the Nigerian economy was almost collapsing before Tinubu assumed power.

According to him, the policies introduced by the current administration have now set the country on the road to economic recovery.

His words: “Where we are as a nation economically is a much better place than we were on the 29th of May, 2023. We have heard from the governor of the CBN. He has talked about the importance of sustainability.

“Before the implementation of the 8-point agenda of the President began, we were in an unsustainable place in terms of the fiscal situation of Nigeria. We were on the road to economic disaster.”

The Finance Minister added that under the previous administration, fuel subsidies and wrong foreign exchange policies resulted in wasteful and unsustainable spending.

“We had expenditure which was wasteful and unsustainable by way of the subsidy not just on fuel but the subsidy on foreign exchange which confused the incentive framework and people were chasing cheap dollars in other to make an instant profit,” he said.

He furthered that though inflation has increased and prices of other things have spiked, Tinubu is committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians and ensure no one is left behind.

“Likewise, there have been other benefits which have accrued as a result of the changes that have been made. However, inflation has increased, the cost of living has spiked, and right from the onset, Mr President is committed to making sure that the poorest and the most vulnerable are not left behind. The palliatives, the interventions have been rolled out,” Edun added.