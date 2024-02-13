‘Nigeria’s Wealth Overestimated, We’re Poor’ – Presidency

The Presidency, on Monday, described Nigeria as a poverty stricken country.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who stated this in an interview on Arise Television, said the wealth of the country is overestimated.

According to him, Nigeria is poor considering its low per capita income, compared to other African nations.

“Nigeria is a very very poor country, to be honest. I think our wealth is overestimated,” Onanuga stated.

Speaking on the economic state and the administration’s efforts to ensure stability, he said, “I think we have a poor estimation of the wealth of the country, we are a very poor country.”

READ ALSO: Hardship In Nigeria Not Tinubu’s Fault, I Won’t Join Others To Criticise Him – Sanusi

He added that with the removal of subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate, the administration “is hoping that the pressure on our finances will reduce.”

Meanwhile, Onanuga dismissed claims that the Tinubu-led government still owes emoluments to its federal workers.

He said, “The office of the AGF has said there is a challenge with the platform being used to disburse the salaries.

“According to a briefing I got this morning, yes, salaries were delayed, but all federal workers have been paid,” Onanuga added.