NiMet Cautions Asthma Patients, Others Over Three-Day Dusty Haze

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast haziness and cloudiness across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

It advised persons with respiratory problems, among others, to be aware of the weather and wear masks.

According to NiMet’s weather outlook, which was made public on Sunday in Abuja, revealed there will be moderate dust clouds over the northern and north-central states, with a horizontal visibility range of 2 to 5 km.

“Except Benue, Kogi, and Kwara, where patches of cloud in the hazy atmosphere are anticipated. Patches of clouds are expected over the Inland of the South throughout the forecast period.

“Patches of clouds are expected over the coast in the morning, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

Tuesday is predicted to see moderate dust haze across the northern and north-central regions, with a horizontal visibility range of 2 to 5 kilometres, according to NiMet.

Except in Kwara, Benue, and Kogi, patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere were anticipated.

“Patches of clouds are expected in the morning over the Inland of the South and the Coast.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states,” it said.

On Wednesday, the agency predicted a little dust haze over the northern area.

It envisaged cloud patches in a hazy environment over the north-central region, with the exception of Plateau, Kwara, Benue, and Kogi states, which will see isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

“(This will be) over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta states later in the day,” it added.

The agency encouraged persons suffering from respiratory problems to wear face masks whenever possible.

“People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation. Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

“Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes, and lips. Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible,” the statement.

It also encouraged airline operators to obtain up-to-date weather reports and forecasts from NiMet to ensure appropriate operations planning.