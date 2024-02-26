Nine Classroom Destroyed As Fire Guts Popular School In Kwara

No fewer than nine classrooms have been destroyed as fire razed Grace International School, at Awolowo Street next to the Kobiowu Mosque in Tanke, Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident took place after 6:00 pm on Sunday, causing damages to a large portion of the 14-room building.

While confirming the fire outbreak, in a statement made available to newsmen, on Monday, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, revealed that firefighters were informed of the incident and immediately mobilized its officials to the scene.

READ MORE: Passengers Narrowly Escape Death As Bus Catches Fire In Ilorin (Photos)

Adekunle noted that a block of classrooms was completely consumed by the raging flames at the time the firemen arrived at the scene.

He said: “Tragically, the fire had already ravaged nine out of the 14 classrooms, leaving a significant portion of the school in ruins.

“The flames then rapidly spread to the school building, causing extensive damage.”