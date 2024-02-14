Nkechi Blessing Marks 35th Birthday In Breathtaking Valentine-Themed Photos

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing turned 35 today, and she is overwhelmed with emotions.

The movie diva, who has been eagerly anticipating her birthday since the start of the year, celebrated her new age by sharing some gorgeous Valentine-themed pictures on her Instagram page.

Captioning the photos, the celebrant said that this year hits differently and that all she wants to do is give praise to God. She then cheered on to another year of learning, growing, and becoming the finest version of herself.

Nkechi requested her fans to pray for her in the language they understand.

She wrote,

“Cheers to another year of learning, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself. This year hits differently and all I want to do today is give Glory to GOD Almighty. Please say a prayer for me in any language you understand”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Bukola Adeeyo, Faithia Williams, Kiekie, Moyo Lawal, and more sent her birthday wishes.

READ MORE: “Women Work Harder Than Men, We Can Provide For Ourselves” – Blessing CEO

See some comments…

Faithia Williams wrote, “Happy birthday my darling sister

Bukola Adeeyo wrote, “Happy birthday darling

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Happy birthday my darling

Uche Elendu wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful

Moyo Lawal wrote, “Happy birthday NK

Kiekie wrote, “Happy birthday gorgeous

Maria Chike wrote, “Happy birthday girl

Susan Peters wrote, “Happy birthday”.

SEE POST: