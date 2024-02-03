“No Matter How Much We Stole, PDP Is Better Evil Than APC” – Sule Lamido

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a better evil, compared to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He however urged Nigerians to choose the PDP and not remain in the hellish situation created by the APC.

In a Friday interview with Arise News, Lamido recalled how he was humiliated for warning Nigerians about the dangerous evil of APC.

His words: “I think the choice is very narrow. You either join the PDP or you remain in your own hell. You see no matter how you analyze, what we have stolen, how dirty we are, we are better evil than the APC.

“Therefore, the choice of Nigerians are two evils- a very dangerous evil which is the APC and maybe a very saintly evil, the PDP.

“I was vilified, humiliated and called a devil. I went through all kinds of agony simply because I was trying to tell Nigerians about the APC and now, they are in power now and they are saying what.”

Lamido furthered that the unifying factor among Nigerians currently is hardship.

“I always say this. Nigeria is a country so blessed and well endowed by God with the human population which is a huge asset.

“But then, somehow, there is something missing in us. In the last eight years of APC government, we have been through hell and we have been overwhelmed and now being pushed to the extreme.

“Now both the rich and poor are all crying,” he added.