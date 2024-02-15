No Need For Food Importation, Nigeria Can Feed Itself – FG

The Federal Government has said that the country doesn’t need to import food items from other countries, adding that Nigeria can feed itself and even be an exporter of food items.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known at a press briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said: “A decision has also been taken that in the interest of our country, there will be no need for food importation at this point. Nigeria has the potential to feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items to other countries.

“The governors have also agreed to join hands with Mr President to deepen their own investment in the agricultural sector so that more food will be made available to Nigerians.

“Of course, these investment is not just in crop production; it is also in livestock development. All these is to ensure that food is available.”