“Oga Is Still The Best” – Isreal DMW Praises Davido Following Grammy Loss

Isreal DMW, a celebrity logistic manager, praised his boss Davido Adeleke during the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony, despite the massive loss.

It should be noted that the artist was nominated in three categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards but did not win any of them, as were other Nigerian performers.

Isreal DMW responded to the loss by highlighting on his Instagram account how trivial the award is in comparison to Davido’s significance and professional accomplishments.

He wrote, “Grammy or no grammy, oga remains the best.”

In another post he wrote, “The whole world fully knows, who’s had uninterrupted sweet shiits for years, who’s sweet music and love for people has removed many from depression.”

