Ondo Fashion Designer Imprisoned For ‘Stealing Pot of Soup’

A fashion designer, Adua Fatogun, was remanded in prison detention by a Magistrate’s Court in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, after allegedly stealing a pot of soup.

Fatogun, who was jailed on Wednesday, is believed to have committed the crime on October 12, 2023, around 9 a.m. on Ifeleye Street in Ayeyemi, Ondo.

The 19-year-old was also accused of stealing N311,100 worth of items from Felix Ogunbolade, Adeqoga Aboodun, and Akinsete Adurayemi.

Fatogun pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of burglary and theft.

The police prosecutor, Bernard Olagbayi, stated “that the acts violated Section 383 and were punishable under Sections 412(1) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State.”

He did, however, ask the court to defer the matter so he could prepare witnesses for trial.

The presiding magistrate, O. A. Omofolarin, remanded the defendant to prison custody and adjourned sitting to February 19, 2024, for trial.