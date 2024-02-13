“Only God Would’ve Saved Tinubu From Koboko If He Attended AFCON Final” – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said that the absence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, in Cote d’Ivoire, saved him from trolls and public insults.

Recall that the Elephants of Ivory Coast claimed victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the match, securing their third AFCON title in a dramatic turn of events that left many Nigerian fans disheartened.

However, in a post on X, Sani wrote: “If the President has attended that Match, na only God go save am from una koboko.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ivory Coast came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 with Sebastian Haller scoring the winning goal after Franck Kessie canceled out William Troost-Ekong’s first-half header.

However, some Nigerians had taken to their X handles to blame Tinubu for the Eagles’ defeat.

@joseph_ebuka3: “So Na tinubu make us lose that match.”

@kobokolaugh: “Tinubu we’re not happy for Nigeria ooo, Na Super Eagles we Dey happy for ooo”

@This_isBravado: “Na Tinubu cause this defeat. Ghanaians please take Tinubu give us Shata bandle.”