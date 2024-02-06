Osimhen Doubtful For South Africa Clash As Super Eagles Depart For Bouake

Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen is said to be doubtful for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In a statement made available to the public by the team on Monday, the Napoli forward is suffering from abdominal discomfort and has not traveled with the team to Bouaké, the city of Wednesday’s clash.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 25-year-old can however, join the rest of the squad on Tuesday if he is cleared by the team’s medics.

The statement partly reads: “Members of the team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight.

“Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm.”

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and provided one assist in five matches at the AFCON 2023 finals.

Jose Peseiro’s men will take on the Bafana Bafana at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake on Wednesday.