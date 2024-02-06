‘Our Husbands No Longer Have Romance With Us Due To Heat’ — Rivers Women Call Out DisCo

A group of women in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest at the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) office.

The protest which stems from the lack of electricity, saw the women cite challenges in maintaining intimate relationships with their spouses due to excessive heat.

Carrying placards bearing messages like ‘No Light, No Payment’ and ‘The Heat is too much,’ the women highlighted the hardships they face, including the inability to store cooked food and disruptions to their businesses caused by inconsistent power supply.

Maria Ike, leader of the protesting women, said, “We have decided to let the world know what we are passing through in the hands of PHED. The poor supply in our area is at zero level despite the fact that we pay monthly bills to PHED. We no longer have romance and conjugal relationship with our husbands because of so much heat due to power failure. Our businesses have collapsed because of power outage. This is really affecting our families.”

Livingstone Koko, PHED Public Relation Officer, when contacted said that the issue of poor power supply is a general problem in the country.

He said that PHED was doing its best to improve on power supply in the state.