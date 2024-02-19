Pastor Yul Edochie Apologizes To His Church Members For Skipping Live Broadcast Service On Sunday

Famous actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie wrote an apology letter to his church followers on Sunday for not holding a live broadcast of his service.

Recall few days ago, online users mocked the self-ordained preacher after he was seen drinking a bottle of beer with his second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie who usually hold his live Sunday service of his popular church, True Salvation Ministry, but failed to hold one this Sunday.

Took to his Instagram page, to apologise to his followers, stating that the reason for the failure was due to some ‘unavoidable challenges’.

He wrote,

“Greetings to all members of True Salvation Ministry worldwide.

We sincerely apologize for not holding our live broadcast today.

This was due to some unavoidable challenges.

But they have been sorted out.

Thank you for your understanding.

See you all in our next live broadcast.

To all our new members, you can still watch our previous live broadcasts on our YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV.

This week will be wonderful and prosperous for us all in Jesus’ name, Amen.

Always remember that the most important teaching of God is LOVE.

God bless us all.”

SEE POST: