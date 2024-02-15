Petroleum Commission Considers Relocating Some Departments To Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission is planning to relocate several of its departments to Lagos from Abuja.

The commission stated in a memo obtained by Channels TV that the departments were moving to the commercial capital of Nigeria in order to improve service delivery and save operating expenses.

The transfer will enable the commission to effectively utilise its assets in Lagos, according to the memo, which was dated February 14, 2024.

The memo signed by Executive Commissioner, Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu reads, “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.