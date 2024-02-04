Plateau Rerun: INEC Suspends Electoral Officer Over Alleged Missing Ballot Papers Of 16 Polling Units

An electoral officer and staff member of the Independent National Electoral Commission, identified as Fred Ogboji, in the Jos North Local Area of Plateau State, has been suspended.

His suspension was over an alleged missing of Federal House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units of the local government.

The commission, in a press statement issued on Sunday, in Jos, by the Head of electoral operations at the INEC, Isah Idakwo, said that the suspension of the officer is part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of ballot papers from the polling units in.

However, Ogboji has been instructed to hand over to Elekwa Onyemauche, the local government supervisor.

The statement reads: ” You are directed to step aside from Office to enable the Commission carry out proper investigation and circumstances that lead to the missing of Federal House of Representatives ballot papers in 16 polling units in your Local Government.

“You are further directed to handover to Barr. Elekwa Onyemauche the Logal Government Supervisor and the two RA Supervisors of Tudun Wada – Kapong and Naraguta B (E.O Shendam and E.O Kanke Local Government Areas respectively) to coordinate and complete the remaining process”.