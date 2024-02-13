Police Arrest Leader Of One-Chance Robbery Syndicate In Lagos

The leader of a syndicate engaged in one-chance robberies, Ndubisi George, aged 49, has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on his X handle on Monday.

The statement reads: “Operatives of @LagosPoliceNG have arrested one Ndubisi George ‘m’ aged 49, leader of a one-chance robbery syndicate operating within Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere.

“One grey Toyota Camry was recovered from him while efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate.

“The suspect has been arraigned and remanded to prison till March 18, 2024, for continuation of hearing.

“This arrest is in line with the Lagos state government’s plan to eradicate insecurity within

the state.”