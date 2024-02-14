Police Begin Probe As Officers Allegedly Extort N5m From Event Planner In Rivers

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, began inquiry into the alleged theft of the sum of N5 million naira from an entrepreneur in Rivers State by officers of the NPF.

Information Nigeria reports that the PRO’s attention was brought to the situation via X on Tuesday by one Justice E. P Amarachukwu.

According to the complainant, the event planner was threatened with death before withdrawals were made from his account.

She posted: “Good evening sir, a young event planner was stopped by police men in River State in front of a police tactical command, threatened to waste him, used his ATM to withdraw 1.5M via POS and used his phone to transfer 3.5M to another account, making a total of 5M.”

Reacting, Adejobi urged the state Police to investigate adding that he will be in contact the state Commissioner of Police on the matter.

“@RiversPoliceNG, take take up this and revert. Necessary action must be taken. I am sharing this with the cp rivers and other concerned units. Thanks,” he posted.