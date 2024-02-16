Police Dismiss 3 Officers In Bayelsa Over Misconducts

The Nigeria Police Force, attached to Zone 16 headquarters in Bayelsa State has dismissed three officers, identified as Inspector Edet Inamete, Jeremiah Oreeke and Uche Collins, from the service over misconducts.

It was gathered that the officers were earlier defaulted and tried for the offences bordering on discreditable conduct and corrupt practice by the authorities of the command.

However, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, CSP Ikwo Kelvin Lafieghe, in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, disclosed that the action was in a bid to rid the force of the bad eggs.

She said: “In a bid to rid of the Nigeria Police Force of “bad eggs”, three (3) personnel attached to one of the tactical teams of the Zonal Command Headquarters, Yenagoa were de-kitted on 14th February, 2024 by the Zonal Provost, following their dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

“The dismissed officers were earlier defaulted and tried for the offence of discreditable conduct and corrupt practice. They were found guilty of the charges accordingly, hence the punishment of dismissal from the Force was upheld by the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, with effect from 18th January, 2024.

“The affected persons are , AP/NO: 279374 Inspector Edet Inamete, AP/NO: 347467 Inspector Jeremiah Oreeke and AP/NO: 334909 Inspector Uche Collins.

“Furthermore, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa, AIG Paul Alifa Omata, has re-iterated his zero tolerance to all acts capable of bringing disrepute to the image of the Force in general and the Zone in particular.”