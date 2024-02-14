Police Nab Ex-NAF Officer Supplying Military Camouflage To Terrorist

Operatives of the the Nigerian Police High Command, arrested a former officer of the country’s Air Force, who was allegedly supplying military uniforms to popular notorious terrorist Bello Turji.

Disclosing this to newsmen in a statement, on Tuesday, while parading the suspect and other criminals at the headquarters of the Special Tactical Squad-Intelligence Response Team in Abuja, police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that the dismissed officer, identified as Ahmed Mohammed, had served in the Air Force for a brief period of five years before being court-martialled for an undisclosed offence.

Adejobi explained that the suspect introduced the sales of military camouflage and other equipment to one Mushiri Abubakar, who in turn supplied these items to various criminal gangs.

He added that 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms and ten pieces of camel pack were recovered from both Mohammed and Abubakar during their arrest.

The statement read: “On 20/12/2023 at about 1230hrs, the operatives of the FID-STS intercepted the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state, precisely Shinkafi LGA.

“In the process, a spot search was conducted, and the following items were recovered: 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets.

“The two suspects were arrested. The Mushiri Abubakar is a childhood friend of one Air Force personnel attached to the Air Force base in Kaduna state who served for only five years before being court marshalled and introduced the idea of selling military accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar.

“Further investigation revealed that same Mushiri Abubakar had supplied military materials to the Notorious Bello Turji.”