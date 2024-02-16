Police Nab Most Wanted Abuja Kidnapper After Wike’s N20m Bounty, Rescue Two Victims

Notorious kidnapper terrorising residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dahiru Adamu, has been arrested.

Adamu atrocities and crimes led to him being declared wanted.

Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, had on Tuesday, declared him wanted and placed a N20 million bounty on him, alongside two others.



The terrorists are alleged to be terrorising the nation’s capital, kidnapping and killing unsuspecting citizens.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the arrest on Friday, said the suspect was arrested when operatives of the Command raided two kidnappers’ camps bordering Nasarawa and the FCT, via Kuje Area Council, on Thursday.

The suspected kidnapper was said to be the leader of the kidnapping syndicate paraded by the Police Command on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Operatives raided two kidnappers’ camps bordering Nasarawa and Abuja via Kuje area council on 15/02/2024 at about 12 AM where they dislodged the camps and arrested one Saidu Abdulkadir ‘m’ popularly known as (Dahiru Adamu).

“Saidu is the gang leader and one of the wanted suspects of the kidnapping syndicate paraded by the Police Command on 14th February, 2024.

The bandits on sighting the police operatives, opened fire and engaged the Police in an intense gun duel and were eventually overpowered by the Police, as one Habu Yakubu and Isufu Abubakar, earlier abducted from Kwaita village via Pegi district of Kuje area council, were rescued unhurt and the suspect arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect masterminded the kidnap and killing of one Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti village.

“While effort is till ongoing to apprehend the other wanted suspects on the run, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh psc, mni, wishes to reassure criminals in FCT that there is no hiding place for them. He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines ; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.”