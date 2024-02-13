Police Nab Two Friends For Allegedly Having Sex Inside Police College Church

The Borno State police command, arrested two friends, reportedly having sex inside the All Saints Protestant Church, Police College, Maiduguri.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as Kaka Ali Umar and Khadija Adam, were nabbed on Monday, at about 11:40 a.m, allegedly aided by the security man attached to the Church.

However, the Reverend in charge, Danjuma Adamu, told the Police Investigation Team at the Metro Divisional Police Office that the arrested friends were having sex right inside his church.

The Reverend of the affected Church told Police that: “After the act, Khadija said that Kaka Ali paid her N1,000 for a short round”.

According to Vanguard, a security source who was involved in the case, but is not authorized to address newsmen, disclosed that the two suspects were undergoing investigation at the Metro police station, after which it will refer the incident to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.