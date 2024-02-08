Portable Lashes Out At Nigerians For Celebrating Super Eagles Victory Amid Hardship In The Country (Video)

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable Omoolalomi, a controversial singer, has criticised Nigerians for celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory over South Africa.

Recall the Super Eagles’ defeated South Africa on Wednesday in the 2023 African Cup of Nations semi-final.

After the thrilling victory, Portable took aim at Nigerians for their attention being drawn away from the country’s problems and towards football.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, he highlighted that the roads are awful, the environment is bad, Dollar rate is rising, there is hunger in the country, and so on, but we are celebrating Super Eagles.

He added that the majority of those celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory have not eaten, and some have even spent their last cash to watch the game.

In his words,

“How many of you have eaten to your satisfaction? Dollar don high, situation no good, road no good, we have bad road and bad environment. Hungry wan kill us, so what is making you happy? You are shouting ‘Up Nigeria ‘, wetin go up in Nigeria? So make the economy dey rise dey go? Make hungry dey rise. What is making you happy? Is it the cup you want to eat?

The energy you guys are using to do Up Super Eagles, why can’t you use it to chase hunger away? Don’t worry o, go carry your last card watch football.

The energy you guys use to come out for football, use it to come out for government, fire them, drag them. Na so una promote Grammy, we didn’t win, now we are promoting football, May God allow us win it. Come out and block the roads, and stop sapa”.

SEE POST: