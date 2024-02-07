Portable Sparks Reactions Amid Choice Of Outfit In London (Photos)

Portable Omoolalomi, a controversial singer from Nigeria named Habeeb Okikiola, has stirred controversy online with his latest outfit.

The fast-rising street musician, who is currently in London, uploaded images of his latest attire.

Taking to instagram he captioned the picture,

“TONY MONTANA OF LONDON. All eyes on me I can see the Grace around me no stress. No one can block the blessings that god has for you. Alhamdulilah”.

This sparked discussion among his admirers, many urged him to get a stylist, while some were surprised at his fashion sense.

READ MORE: “Tell Police What You Know About Mohbad’s Death” – Kemi Olunloyo Calls Out Davido

See some comments…

Currency Prince wrote, “Your drip dey always give me a headache

I Am Binary wrote, “Na too put bail for front remain. Baba Suwe of London

Deco Pluto wrote, “Honestly speaking Mr Portable needs better management. Which kind drip be this one na A whole Tony Montana of London, eyan Skepta one on one lol

Samitto wrote, “Zazuu fashion oo”.

Coloma wrote, “Which kind drip he this Portable

Wiztech Globals NG wrote, “Sometimes Portable drip dey confuse me

Ajado Couture wrote, “Tony Montana of London. I’m smiling with you, Grace

SEE POST: