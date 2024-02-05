Pregnant Woman Detained For Killing Mother Who Caught Her Stealing Plantain In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has detained a pregnant woman, Blessing Godday, for allegedly stabbing another woman, Mrs Imeran Idema, to death over a bunch of plantain reportedly stolen by the former in the Adada community of the state’s Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

The 32-year-old mother of nine children, Blessing, allegedly stabbed Idema as she attempted to stop her from fleeing with the bunch of plantain that she had allegedly stolen from a farm in an attempt to provide food for her children.

Even though the event happened on January 28, 2003, Blessing was taken into custody by the police on Friday.

There was a dispute after it was learned that Blessing had been directed to drop the bunch of plantain by Mrs. Idema, who was watching after the plantation for her family.

According to a source who narrated the incident, “Mrs. Imeran Idema, machete in hand, immediately accosted her (Blessing) and asked her to surrender the bunch of plantain.

“‘Drop that plantain,’ Imeran shouted as she approached Blessing, who also had a sharp machete with which she had illegally harvested the bunch of plantain.

“Instead, Blessing bolted towards another exit. Imeran ran after her, and she grabbed the fleeing woman and threatened to use the machete on her.

“Blessing then stopped running and faced her (Imeran). An altercation ensued, which led to Imeran landing a blow on Blessing’s right foot.

“Blessing then dropped the bunch and launched vicious attacks with her own machete. She hit out with the machete, inflicting two cuts on Imeran’s head and shoulder.

“Imeran collapsed in pain and Blessing quickly left the scene, abandoning the bunch of plantain and fled.

“Members of Imeran’s family who heard her screams came to her aid, took her for medical treatment, and reported the case to the police.”

Speaking further, the source who chose to remain anonymous said, “The police arrested Blessing and, after questioning her, released her to receive medical attention for the cut on her foot.

“She was later rearrested and when she got to the police station, she got the information that Imeran had died.”

Grace Iringe-Koko, a spokesman for the state police command, verified the occurrence when contacted and stated that the suspect had been charged to court.

Iringe-Koko said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman was arrested and the matter has been charged to court.”