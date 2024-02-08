Reactions As Funke Akindele Receives Brand New Car At Event (Video)

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress, made headlines on social media after getting an unexpected present of a brand new automobile at her event.

On Wednesday night, an event called A Toast To Funke Akindele was held to commemorate the queen’s milestone feat of grossing over a billion naira in theatres.

Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao, Sola Sobowale, Taaooma, Bisola Aiyeola, Groovy, Timini, Diadem, Adunni Ade, Yvonne Jegede, Simi Drey, Kehinde Bankole, Omowunmi Dada, the cast of A Tr!be Called Judah, and more were present at the event, which was presented in association with an automobile company, GAC Motor Nigeria and FilmOne entertainment.

The evening’s high point was when Funke Akindele received a brand-new car as a surprise from GAC Motor, which heightened the enthusiasm.

A video that captured the moment was posted on Instagram by @tvceventsdiary and the caption reads,

“@gacmotorngr had something really special for the icon of the night, @funkejenifaakindele”

While many congratulated her noting how she deserved it, others questioned why a billionaire would be given a new car.

See some comments below…

Deederm Essentials wrote, “Congratulations mama, well deserved. Her resilience and tenacity need to be studied cause it’s too notched

Air view Films wrote, “Naija Rich getting richer, poor getting hmmm

Hibee Choco wrote, “Wow! She deserves it, Timini well done”.

Sasha Itota wrote, “Waiting she do wey make Dem dash billionaire car??

Latifa Chuks wrote, “Well deserved. This woman is a hustler and she’s reaping her good seeds sown. Congratulations Aunty Funke

Jagaban YouTube wrote, “001 of Nollywood for many reasons. Absolutely well deserved

