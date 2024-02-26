Reactions As Judy Austin Cautions Young Girls Living Wayward Lifestyles

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress and Mummy G.O, has baffled many with her admonition to women living a wayward lifestyle.

Her pastor husband, Yul Edochie had teased her appearance at his weekly Sunday service a few days before, and he kept his word by bringing his wife on the Live stream, where she gave a message to ladies living wayward lifestyles.

Judy discussed how female students who were sent to school can easily become distracted from their studies due to relationships.

She mentioned how these women marry while still in school and give up their education to support their men due to wealth.

Judy cautioned women against succumbing to peer pressure and warned them against self-destruction.

In her words,

“What about girls that go to school to read, to gain knowledge that would shape your life, you focus on playing the girlfriend role to your boyfriend probably because he is rich and you get carried with Benz.

And you are a student probably 17/18 or 21. What you need as a young girl is to be playing the wife role to another student boy who knows nothing. These types of ladies keep long lashes and nails. What are you trying to prove or look like? You are the IT girl, no you are not. That’s you being distracted from what you were sent to school to do.

If you are a young girl, who isn’t ready for marriage do not allow peer pressure put you into what you cannot explain or defend. Don’t destroy yourself with your own hands. Do not do it because you see your friends living a lavish lifestyle”.

See some reactions from online users,

Olikeze Amaka Jane wrote, “Depression is at work here. I believe these two are hearing voices. God is not an author of confusion

Hrm Cee Jay wrote, “Right message; wrong messages. The two of you are clowns that don’t have mirrors

Winning With Jesus wrote, “Na TikTok their church dey happen? Toor then never really talk their mission. Tap! Tap! Tap

Natasha wrote, “They both need prayers”.

Presh Hxxxx wrote, “Is the audacity for me. Aunty you thief person husband even use jazz on top. Now you’re talking about ladies living a wayward life

Iteoluwa Konishilaila wrote, “Mummy and Daddy G.O Oppooorrrrr thank God that thunder doesn’t just kill people anyhow

Molly Nma Blessed wrote, “Using TikTok to cash out. YouTube did not work. See who is advising her 15-year-old daughter is already pregnant. She got pregnant by a married man. Mrs Obasi should focus on her daughter who’s roaming the village

