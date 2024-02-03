Reactions As Yul Edochie’s Daughter Embarks On Acting And Filmmaking

Danielle Edochie, the first daughter of the popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie, has recently revealed her thrilling path into the world of filmmaking and film directing.

The 18-year-old caused a sensation on her Instagram page when she unexpectedly announced that she would direct her debut feature film, “The Vendetta.”

Danielle posted a sneak peek of the movie, Her followers were riveted to their seats as she also shared unique behind-the-scenes glimpses with them.

Danielle Edochie wrote;“I directed & shot a film with amazing people. I had so much fun creating and executing this project. New passion unlocked+ Love working behind the scenes. From the conception of ideas to the actualization of these ideas.

“It’s so amazing and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon! Working with like minds @s.h.e.m.z.y & @rltah_ also made the journey twice as incredible. Giving life to this project was indeed a roller coaster ride.

will l embark on this journey again? HELL YEAH”

May Edochie entered the comments section to commend her daughter, who was filming for the first time, on a job well done.

