‘Recovery On Its Way’ — Tinubu Assures, As He Constitutes Economic Advisory Committee

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set up a tripartite economic advisory committee, consisting of the Federal Government, sub-nationals and the private sector.

This was disclosed after he held a meeting with some key stakeholders at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday evening.

The goal, he said, is to provide “additional efforts” in stabilising the economy and ensuring the “best economic future” for Nigerians.

“Let’s look at what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong to bring life back to the economy. Like I said, many times, the people of this country are only the people who we have to please.



“And we are very much concerned from students to mothers and fathers, farmers, the traders and realising that everyone of us will have to fetch water from the same well. ⁣

⁣

READ ALSO: Emulate Argentina’s Style Of Economic Reforms — Atiku To Tinubu

“We are looking for additional efforts that might help the downtrodden Nigerians and we will provide that hope and reassurance that economic recovery is on its way. ⁣

⁣

“We are not saying that we have all the answers. But we will not be blamed for not trying. We assure Nigerians that we will do our best to get our marshall plan in place and fashion out the best economic future for this country,” he stated.

The meeting had Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote group; Tony Elumelu, group chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp); Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of the BUA group; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in attendance.

Others are Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Chuwkuma Soludo of Anambra.