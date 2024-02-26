Rita Edochie Criticises Judy Austin Over Advice To Wayward Ladies

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has criticised her nephew, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall Judy had left many baffled as she admonished ladies living a wayward life.

Her husband, Yul Edochie, a self-acclaimed pastor, had earlier hinted at her coming to his weekly Sunday service, true to his word, he brought his wife on the live stream, where she gave advice to women leading irresponsible lives.

Judy talked on how relationships easily cause female students who are sent to school to lose focus on their studies.

She mentioned how these women marry while still in school and neglect their education in favour of their partners due to wealth.

Judy cautioned women against succumbing to peer pressure and warned them against self-destruction.

In response to her message, Rita Edochie puzzled how a lady could hold someone’s husband hostage while blabbing every now and then.

She, on the other hand, indicated that she laughs at her because she knows the outcome will be awful. Rita emphasised that one can never ridicule God.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,

“How can you hold somebody’s husband to ransom and you are blabbing every now and then?

But I laugh because the end will be disastrous. You can never mock God. What He will do will shock you”.

