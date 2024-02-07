Rivers Crisis: “Negative Political Activities Won’t Harm Me” – Fubara Tells Detractors

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned critics of his administration against damaging political activities that portray the state in a bad light.

Fubara insisted that those indulging in such activities would end up chasing investors from the state.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday, while inspecting the progress of work at the ongoing construction of the 6.5km Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Link Road project.

He asserted that true lovers of the state are patriotic and would not engage in damaging political activities that would chase away investors.

He said: “Whatever we are doing or whoever is sponsoring anything negative is not doing it to the person of Gov. Fubara, they are using it to run down the State.

“I feel that it shouldn’t always be bad news from the State. People should see the good part of our State and promote the image of our State.

“Economically, no sound and serious investor will hear all these stories and feel comfortable coming here to invest. So, we will try our best to continue to project the good side of our State.”

“We were here about two months ago to follow up on the commitment of the construction firm and we decided to visit again today to see what they have done and I can say that we are really impressed.”