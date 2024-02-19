Ayo Makun, better known as AY, a comedian and filmmaker, has disclosed that he once worked as a bartender.

In an open interview with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, the comedian revealed this.

He claimed that he only left his job and enrolled in a degree programme at the suggestion of seasoned actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, who confronted him at the bar where he was working and revealed his desire to become an entertainer someday.

In his words,

“I was doing all that it takes to get into the entertainment space. And somewhere along the line, I started working with NNPC Junior Staff Club as a bartender.

“That was what inspired my series, ‘Call To Bar.’ Everything around me; my stories, and my movies are all inspired by my experiences.

“When I was working as a bartender, I would see a lot of people the likes of Alex O and Shina Peters coming to perform. I would say to myself that someday, somehow, somewhere, sometime in life, I’m going to get into the entertainment space.

“So, there was one time that I approached RMD when he came, a long time ago. We were talking and he advised me to go back to school. He said, ‘Education is important. Afterward, trust me, all these things would follow.’

“So, that was how I gained admission into Delta State University to study Theatre Arts.”

According to AY, he began his entertainment career as a show organiser while still in school and developed into a multifaceted performer and entrepreneur after graduating.