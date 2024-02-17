Robbers Storm Portable’s Studio, Steal Equipments

Nigerian singer, Portable, who is currently in the UK, had a setback when thieves broke into his studio and stole many of his equipments.

He announced this on his Instagram story few hours ago.

A woman’s voice could be heard in the background of the video shared on his Instagram page, indicating that the studio had been broken into a few hours earlier, with an anonymous intruder forcing their way inside and taking away numerous items.

The voice in the video said: “I thought of going to the studio this morning. See everywhere, they have scattered and broken everything. They brought down the door, see this place.”

“See the inside, everything here they carried it, even the PS they carried it. They took everything. See this place, this is where they broke and forced their way inside.”

Portable, in a separate video, was heard expressing his dissatisfaction and warning people not to trust anyone.

He also stated that he intend to go after those guilty for this behaviour, which occurred while he was away.

SEE VIDEO: