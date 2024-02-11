Veteran rapper Michael Ugochukwu Steven, also known as Ruggedman, revealed the betrayal of introducing artist 9ice to his ex-wife, Toni Payne, but wasn’t invited to their wedding.

The musician said this during a recent interview with famous media personality Chude Jideonwo, following years of disagreement with 9ice.

On that fateful Saturday, he recalled getting a phone from 9ice’s ex-wife telling him that it was their wedding day and that her husband had told her not to invite him.

In his words,

“I introduced 9ice to Toni Payne but 9ice didn’t invite me to his wedding with her.”

“One Saturday morning, I woke up to a call from Toni Payne. She was like, ‘Ahn ahnn! Where are you now?’ I said, ‘Where am I what? I am at home.’ She said they were getting married that day. I asked her why didn’t she tell me and she said she wanted to but 9ice said she shouldn’t tell me.”

It should be noted that 9ice and Toni Payne called it quits a decade ago after the singer claimed his wife had an illicit affair with Ruggedman.

Following the turmoil, 9ice and Ruggedman traded diss tracks, with the latter angrily disputing the accusations. Nevertheless, it is said that the musicians eventually worked things out.