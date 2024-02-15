Senate Sets Up 45-Man Committee To Amend Constitution

The Senate, on Wednesday, has constituted a 45-member committee to review and amend the country’s constitution.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, on the floor of the red chamber, announced the composition of the committee led by Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President.

According to him, there is a need to amend the country’s constitution in the face of emerging trends in the world.

His words: “There is a need for us to touch some aspects of the constitution to bring them in line with current relatives, particularly with the era of artificial intelligence and some of the things we have observed that need to be put right.

“The deputy senate president, you also invite speakers of all state houses of assemblies for interaction with the senate president before we go into the major issues of presenting the different memos.”

The committee, he said, comprised members drawn from all the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: ‘Gross Violation Of Procurement Act’ — Senate Reacts As FG Disburses N100bn For CNG Buses Without NASS Approval

“It is all political parties and all senatorial districts, all zones are taken care of.

“We are taking one senator per state because we are talking about the constitution amendment. One senator per state and then we are also taking one senator representing each geo-political zone .

“So, in case you noticed two senators from one state, that would mean that one of them represents the zone, while there’s one senator from that zone representing that state,” Akpabio added.

See full list of members of the committee below:

Barau Jibrin

Opeyemi Bamidele

Oyelola Ashiru

Ali Ndume

Nwebonyi Onyeka

Abba Moro

Osita Ngwu

Oyewunmi Olalere

Sani Hangar

Enyinnaya Abaribe

Binus Dauda Yaroe

Bassey Etim Akpan

Ifeanyi Ubah

Abdul Ningi

Seriake Dickson

Agom Jarigbe

Ned Nwoko

Adams Oshiomole

Danjuma Goje

Osita Izunaso

Abdulhamid Ahmed

Khalid Mustapha

Sani Rufai

Mutari Dandutse

Yahaya Abdullahi

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Adebule Oluranti

Ugodiya Akwashiki

Sani Musa

Adeola Olamilekan

Adeniyi Ayodele

Abdulfatai Buhari

Simon Lalong

Aliyu Wamako

Shuaibu Lau

Ahmed Lawan

Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u

Ireti Kingigbe

Ipalibo Banigo

Adamu Aliero (North-west)

Orji Uzor Kalu (South-east)

Francis Fadahunsi (South-west)

Bomai Mohammed (North-east)

Barinada Mpigi (South-south)

Umar Sadiq Sulaiman (North-central)