Seyi Law Tackles Eedris Abdulkareem Over Allegations Of Regret In Support Of Tinubu’s Administration

Eedris Abdulkareem, a Nigerian rapper, has responded to comedian Seyi Law’s U-turn regarding his regret for supporting President Tinubu during the election.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch, Eedris stated Seyi Law informed him he regretted supporting President Tinubu.

Recall Seyi Law was one of the few celebrities that boldly campaigned for the President during the General Election.

According to Eedris, Seyi regretted his decision a year later, noting that he had been ridiculed and cursed for his support of him, and that he had stopped receiving money from people at his shows.

In Eedris words,

“I was in an event yesterday and Seyi Law, came up and said ‘Abeg make una no vex oo, everybody don curse me tired because I stand for Tinubu say, ‘Na your mandate I dey’, he said ‘I no dey your mandate again o”.

Seyi Law responded to the claim in a tweet, expressing his affection for Eedris while debunking it.

He tweeted, “Eedris na person wey I love, but this is not true abeg. @iamshortfamily when I talk this one for your show?”.

Subsequently, an online user shared the footage of him apologising for backing Tinubu during his most recent performance.

In the video, Seyi Law repeated what Eedris said, expressing how tired he was of standing on Tinubu’s mandate.

He also stated that people do not spray him with money since he backed Tinubu, and that Vice President Kashim Shettima’s attendance at the AFCON match made things difficult for the Nigerian national team.

Eedris reacting to the video, called out Seyi Law for trying to paint him as a liar.

He wrote,

“I thought you said I was lying @seyilaw1”.

Seyi Law responded, saying that while he respects Abdulkareem, the drama is unneeded since Eedris’ fabrication is a way to pander to his bloated ego and unwanted activism.

READ MORE: Pastor Yul Edochie Apologizes To His Church Members For Skipping Live Broadcast Service On Sunday

He warned him that if he wasn’t careful, he’d lose his respect and importance.

In response,

“Baba, I respect you gan, but this oath of unnecessary lie to pander to your over-bloated ego and unsolicited activism go make you lose the respect. This relevance wey you dey find by force sha”.

See the conversation below,

SEE VIDEO: