Shops, Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Lagos Tanker Explosion

A yet-to-be-identified number of shops with goods reportedly worth millions of Naira were destroyed when a gas tanker caught fire along the Agbado Road in the Toyin area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Confirming the horrible incident on Tuesday to newsmen, the State’s Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed that the tanker had a collision with an electric pole while trying to enter the premises of where it was to offload its content leading to a cable snapping that resulted to the explosion.

He said: “There was a fire incident. It started when a tanker that was about to offload its content in a filling station along the road collided with an electric pole. The impact of the collision led to a cable falling on the container and therefore resulted in a spark.

“Emergency responders were able to contain the spread of the fire to avoid casualties. No lives were lost but some shops were destroyed.”