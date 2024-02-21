“Some People Will Still Vote Tinubu In Next Election” – BBNaija Vee Bemoans

Victoria Iye, nicknamed Vee, a Big Brother Naija reality star and actress, has joined a lengthy list of celebrities who have expressed concern about the country’s economic turmoil.

She noted that despite the country’s terrible economic difficulties, some Nigerians will still vote for President Bola Tinubu’s regime in the upcoming elections.

Vee described the situation as “a constant recycle of corruption.”

Taking to her X account, she wrote,

“You know the craziest part about all of this? Some people will still vote for this same government in the next election. A constant cycle of corruption.”

In another post, the reality star stated that she has been forced to stay indoors due to the high cost of living a lavish lifestyle under the current administration.

She wrote, “The lifestyle cost and I know. That’s why I stay the f*ck at home.”

