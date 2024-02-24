“Some Single Parents And Divorcees Are More Responsible Than Women Still In Husband’s House” – Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress, has addressed the harsh misconceptions held about single mothers and divorcees.

The actress stated in a recent post on her Instagram page that many single mothers and divorcees are more responsible and dedicated than some married women.

She challenged the notion that a woman’s ability to remain in a marriage with a man makes her a responsible person.

Rita emphasised how resilient and strong the majority of divorcees and single mothers are in the face of prejudice and stigma from society.

Most divorcees and single mothers, in her opinion, are resourceful, capable breadwinners who can comfortably meet their own and their children’s expenses.

She wrote,

“STOP TALKING DOWN ON SINGLE MOTHERS AND DIVORCEES, TAGGING THEM IRRESPONSIBLE BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DIVORCE. SEE EHNN, DON’T TELL ME THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE IF A WOMAN IS RESPONSIBLE OR WAYWARD IS HER ABILITY TO BE IN MARRIAGE WITH A MAN, I CAN NEVER AGREE TO THAT. THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SINGLE PARENTS AND DIVORCEES OUT THERE WHO ARE MORE RESPONSIBLE THAN MOST WOMEN THAT ARE IN THEIR HUSBANDS HOUSES. THESE WOMEN TEND TO BE PRODUCTIVE AND RESOURCEFUL.THEY ARE CAPABLE BREADWINNERS WHO COMFORTABLY PAY THEIR BILLS AND THAT OF THEIR KIDS. BEING IN A MAN’S HOUSE DOESN’T DEFINE YOUR GOODNESS AS A WOMAN AND IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BEING RESPONSIBLE.”

