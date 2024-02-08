South Africa Felicitates With Super Eagles For Advancing To AFCON Final

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana saluted Nigeria’s Super Eagles after they advanced to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Following a triumph over South Africa on penalties in the semifinals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Ivory Coast in the AFCON Finals on Sunday, February 11.

Bafana Bafana praised Nigeria for their outstanding accomplishment in qualifying for the competition’s finals in a social media post.

They also expressed gratitude to their nation’s residents for their steadfast support during the competition.

Taking to their X account, they wrote,

“Well done to Nigeria 🇳🇬 for making it to the final of AFCON 2023 South Africa 🇿🇦 Thank you so much for your unwavering support for @BafanaBafana throughout this tournament.”

See some comments to the post…

Mayor Nigeria wrote: “Shoe get size Okirikha Get Quality. Afrobeats use the beat to beat Amapiano. The Strongest Eagle”

Marki said: “Your biggest achievement will be the engagement Nigerians will give this post😁”

Yinka advised: “Even after the robbery we still won 😜 Good thing now is that you’re now knocked out by the giant of Africa 🇳🇬 Next time learn to calm down when facing your seniors! #AFCON2023”

