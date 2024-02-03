Students Loan Will End Incidents Of Drop Outs – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, disclosed that the student loan scheme will tackle the issue of indigent students dropping out of school.

Represented by Professor Chinedu Nwajuba of the National Universities Commission (NUC), conveyed this message during the 31st/32nd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, yesterday.

He said: “As you are all aware, I have assented to the Student Loan Act, implementation of which will commence in January 2024. We expect that with this, indigent students would stay in school rather than drop out as had been the case for many in the past”.

“My administration is determined to ensure substantial improvement in the education sector. Pursuant to this, we are increasing funding for this critical sector, which is clearly demonstrated by our allocation of N2.18 trillion to the education sector in 2024 Appropriation Bill, more than 80 percent higher than the N1.29 allotted in 2023,”