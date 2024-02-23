Sunday Igboho Returns To Nigeria After Three Years

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, has returned to Nigeria about three years after fleeing the country for the Republic of Benin.

Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, was in the country for his mother’s burial which is scheduled to take place in Igboho and Ibadan.

This was disclosed by spokesman of the Yoruba Nation activist, Olayomi Koiki.

“I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A.ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in SAKI TOWN some few hours ago,” he said.

His mother died while he was incarcerated in the Benin Republic in 2023.

He had left Nigeria in 2021 following a bloody confrontation between his aides and Department of State Services operatives who stormed his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Igboho, who agitates for independence for the ethnic Yoruba people mostly in southwestern Nigeria, eloped to the Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the DSS.

The separatist leader was detained in Benin Republic in October 2021 while trying to fly to Germany.

The West African country had charged him with “associating with criminals.”

He, however, regained his freedom recently after two years in a Beninese prison.

Two years ago, his lawyer, Ibrahim Salami, confirmed that Igboho had been given a conditional release for medical treatment but not allowed to leave the country.

Igboho had earlier thanked Benin President Patrice Talon and a former Nigerian president as well as Nobel prize winner Wole Soyinka for their support.